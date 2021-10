Secretario de Estado de EEUU, Antony Blinken visita Colombia y Ecuador

On October 20 the U.S. and Colombia will co-host a Migration Ministerial meeting in Bogota with representatives from the region. I appreciated my discussions yesterday with Colombian Vice President and Foreign Minister @mluciaramirez ahead of this meeting.

Wheels up for my first visit to Ecuador and Colombia as Secretary of State. I’m pleased to be meeting with our partners to advance democratic values, security, and prosperity in the region. #EstamosUnidosEC #UnidosConColombia pic.twitter.com/pys13sVkAi

— Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) October 19, 2021